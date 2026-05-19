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The New York Sun
Politics

Trump: White House Ballroom Will Include ‘Hospital’ and ‘Research Facilities’

The $400 million construction project is shaping up to be less an event space than a secure compound.

President Trump speaks to the media alongside posters of his proposed White House ballroom amid construction at the White House on May 19, 2026, at Washington, D.C.
President Trump speaks to the media alongside posters of his proposed White House ballroom amid construction at the White House on May 19, 2026, at Washington, D.C. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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