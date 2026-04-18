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The New York Sun
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Trump Will Participate in Nationwide ‘America Reads the Bible’ Event

The event comes just days after the president posted an image on social media that many Christians found objectionable.

President Trump speaks at the Museum of the Bible at Washington, D.C., on September 8, 2025.
President Trump speaks at the Museum of the Bible at Washington, D.C., on September 8, 2025. Win McNamee/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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