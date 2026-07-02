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The New York Sun
Politics

Trump’s $2 Billion Income Prompts Calls for Probes of First Family’s Crypto Dealings

Much of the money that the president received in 2025 came from his sons’ cryptocurrency firm.

Demonstrators hold up a mock $TRUMP meme coin during a protest outside Trump National Golf Club at Sterling, Virginia, on May 22, 2025.
Demonstrators hold up a mock $TRUMP meme coin during a protest outside Trump National Golf Club at Sterling, Virginia, on May 22, 2025. Alex Wong/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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