Trump’s $250,000-A-Ticket Fundraiser at Miami Grand Prix Shut Down by Race Officials

The event was set to take place at the International Autodrome at Miami Gardens during the Formula One race on May 5 before it was nixed.

An attempt to host a fundraiser for President Trump at the upcoming Miami Grand Prix was stopped in its tracks when event organizers issued a cease-and-desist letter to the organizers of the fundraiser.

The event was set to take place at the International Autodrome at Miami Gardens during the Formula One race on May 5 before it was nixed.

The letter was addressed to Steven Witkoff, a close associate of the former president, according to The Washington Post. Mr. Witkoff, who recently appeared as a witness for Mr. Trump at his New York trial, had purchased the suite where the fundraiser was to be held, allegedly violating the suite agreement by engaging in fundraising activities for a federal election.

“It has come to our attention that you may be using your Paddock Club Rooftop Suite for a political purpose, namely raising money for a federal election at $250,000 per ticket, which clearly violates the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix suite license agreement,” the letter said.

“If this is true, we regret to inform you that your suite license will be revoked, you will not be allowed to attend the race at any time, and we will refund you in full,” the organizers wrote.

According to the Daily Mail, event rules state that “advertising, promotional or commercial purposes [including without limitation, prizes, competitions, contests, or sweepstakes]” cannot be held “without the prior written consent of Promoter and the F1 entities.”

The fundraiser appeared to be organized by a golf club in Hollywood, Florida, linked to Mr. Witkoff’s real estate firm, the Post reported. Club members had been issued invites to an event that, while not explicitly stating it was on behalf of Mr. Trump, was understood to be for the GOP candidate with tickets priced at $250,000.

Further mucking up the mess was a report that the Secret Service had initiated contact with race officials to discuss arrangements for Mr. Trump’s visit to Miami for the event, indicating that preparations were in motion before the intervention by event organizers.