Trump’s Approval Rating Reaches Historic High, Harris Closes Gap After Clinching Nomination: Polls

A survey from the Wall Street Journal finds that Trump is seen favorably by a majority of Americans for the first time in his political career.

President Trump’s job approval rating is now at historic highs, a new poll from the Wall Street Journal and other polling firms suggests. In the wake of this year’s Republican convention and the historic attempt on Trump’s life, Americans seem to be rallying to the former president and rethinking his first term, even as the 2024 general election has moved to a virtual tie.

The survey, conducted by the Journal, along with the firms GBAO and Fabrizio Lee, finds that Americans may be yearning for Trump to return to the White House, especially as President Biden’s disapproval rating has remained high. In total, 51 percent say they approve of Trump’s work as president from 2017 to 2021, while 48 percent disapprove. Mr. Biden, on the other hand, has just a 43 percent job approval rating and a 56 percent disapproval rating.

One GOP pollster who helped conduct the survey, David Lee, tells the Journal that Trump is in a much better polling position today than he was at this time in 2020, the year he narrowly lost the presidency in the Electoral College vote.

“While Democrats and many in the media will tout these tightened ballot numbers as a change in the race, let’s not forget that at this time in July 2020 The Wall Street Journal national polling had Biden leading Trump by nine points and had Biden leading Trump in August by 11 points,” Mr. Lee says. “Donald Trump is in a far better position in this election when compared to a similar time in the 2020 election.”

Mr. Biden’s decision to step aside this year is already reaping rewards for his party, as Democrats and their base rally to Ms. Harris. The Journal poll conducted immediately after the June presidential debate found that Trump led Mr. Biden by six points nationally — a lead that would have, if materialized, resulted in the largest Electoral College victory for a Republican in decades.

Ms. Harris, though, has narrowed that historic lead Trump had less than one month ago. Trump leads Ms. Harris now by just two points, 49 percent to 47 percent. The survey’s margin of error is 3.1 percent.

The vice president’s rapid rise from second-in-command to presumptive nominee has helped create a stunning surge in grassroots support, from fundraising to volunteer sign-ups. In the seven days since Mr. Biden dropped out of the race, Ms. Harris raised more than $200 million and more than 100,000 people have signed up to knock doors and make phone calls.

Ms. Harris’ next fundraising or polling bump could come in a matter of days, when she announces her choice for vice president. The Journal polled the favorabilities of most of the major contenders, and finds that many are blank slates. Two governors — Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Andy Beshear of Kentucky — who are both reportedly on the list, have net positive approval ratings nationally, though narrow ones.

Senator Kelly is the most popular potential vice presidential candidate, with 31 percent saying they have a positive view compared to 19 percent who have a negative view.

Ms. Harris’ own favorabilities have shot up since she took over the Democratic Party and the campaign operation. A poll from ABC News and Ipsos released Sunday found that the vice president is now viewed positively by 43 percent of voters, while just 42 percent disapprove. The same poll found just last week that her favorability was 35 percent, and her unfavorable rating was 46 percent.