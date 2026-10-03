Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
New data show a predicted Trump-era targeting of trans people failed to materialize, even as LGBTQ leaders warned of an ‘epidemic’ of ‘danger,’ ‘violence,’ ‘murder’ and even ‘terrorism.’
The Trump administration is crediting its policies for a second year of declining murders of trans persons in the United States, despite a furious political reckoning in many states over transgender issues such as girls’ sports and gender affirming care for minors.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Trump administration is crediting its policies for a second year of declining murders of trans persons in the United States, despite a furious political reckoning in many states over transgender issues such as girls’ sports and gender affirming care for minors.
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