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The New York Sun
Politics

Trump’s New Counterterrorism Strategy Lists ‘Violent Left-Wing Extremists’ at Home as Major Threat

The administration says it is aiming to crack down on ‘violent secular political groups whose ideology is anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist.’

President Trump departs the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026.
President Trump departs the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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