Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Katie Zacharia’s nerves were evident in her debut briefing to deliver a bombshell resignation announcement.
Published:
Updated:
An understandably nervous Katie Zacharia, who took the job of White House press secretary just 24 hours earlier, held her first briefing with the media on Tuesday. Ms. Zacharia spent seven minutes touting her new boss’s accomplishments (with a jab at Joe Biden to boot), making news with a surprise announcement, and taking just three questions — all from conservative media — before wrapping in just 14 minutes.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
An understandably nervous Katie Zacharia, who took the job of White House press secretary just 24 hours earlier, held her first briefing with the media on Tuesday. Ms. Zacharia spent seven minutes touting her new boss’s accomplishments (with a jab at Joe Biden to boot), making news with a surprise announcement, and taking just three questions — all from conservative media — before wrapping in just 14 minutes.
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