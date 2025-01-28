Trump’s New Press Secretary Unveils Huge Shake-Up for White House Reporters

Karoline Leavitt, 27, announced ‘new media’ will now have a voice in the briefing room, and 440 journalists will get back revoked privileges.

President Trump’s new press secretary on Tuesday announced that the White House will revamp its briefing room to allow “new media” outlets, and reinstate the press privileges of dozens of outlets that were “wrongly revoked by the previous administration,” including roughly 440 journalists.

Karoline Leavitt announced the move during her first briefing, saying Mr. Trump is ready to adjust the administration around “the new media landscape.” “We welcome independent journalists, podcasters and social media influencers,” she said, adding that anyone who wishes to apply can go to whitehouse.gov/newmedia.

“As long as you are creating news content of the day and are a legitimate independent journalist, you are welcome to cover this White House,” she said. “It’s essential to our team that we share President Trump’s message everywhere.”

In her first official briefing, Ms. Leavitt, 27, said briefing room seats that were occupied by White House staff in previous administrations would be filled by new media members. The first person she called on was Mike Allen of Axios; the second went to Breitbart News’ Matt Boyle.

Traditionally, the Associated Press gets the first question, with Democratic administrations focusing on the front row, which includes the main networks of CBS, NBC, and CBS. Usually, the spokesmen go through the second row, too, calling on reporters from the New York Times and Washington Post.

But unlike the Biden administration, Ms. Leavitt called on reporters from unfriendly outlets — the AP got the third question, followed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and NBC’s Peter Alexander. She also called on the Times’ David Sanger before working to the back of the room, where reporters rarely get called on.

At 27, Mr. Leavitt is the youngest person ever to hold the position. In fact, the job has not been held by anyone under 30 years old since 1969, during President Nixon’s administration. But she’s hardly new to Team Trump, having served as the national press secretary for his 2024 campaign.

But she’s had a political bent since before she even graduated, starting her career as an intern at Fox News during college. As a junior, she interned in the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence. And after graduating, she served as Mr. Trump’s assistant press secretary during his last administration, learning the ropes from then-Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

In between her stints in the White House, she served as a communications director for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York, who was then the fourth-ranking House Republican and has since been nominated for the post of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.