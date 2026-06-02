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The New York Sun
Opinion

Trump’s Supporters Want the President To Up His Game

A rigorous address with no snide references to former presidents is due, explaining in a nonpartisan way why Iran must be denied nuclear weapons.

President Trump speaking about the Iran war on April 1, 2026.
President Trump speaking about the Iran war on April 1, 2026. Alex Brandon-pool/Getty Images
CONRAD BLACK

CONRAD BLACK

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