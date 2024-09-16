Trump’s Would-Be Assassin Hid in Sniper’s Nest for Half a Day, Appears in Court To Face Weapons Charges

The would-be assassin of President Trump has been arraigned in a federal district courthouse in Florida, with two charges being levied against him that could see him put behind bars for decades if he is convicted or decides to plead guilty.

Ryan Routh has been accused of possessing a firearm as a felon and removing the serial number from his rifle.

Routh — a former supporter of President Trump who as recently as 2023 said Iran would be “free” to assassinate the former president — was seen standing with his weapon just off the course of Trump’s West Palm Beach club. When a Secret Service agent saw Routh and opened fire, Routh fled the scene in a car before being arrested on a nearby highway.

According to the Miami Herald, prosecutors alleged Monday that Routh had been camping out for nearly 12 hours near where Trump was playing golf, only to be spotted by Secret Service minutes before Trump would have been in his line of sight. Cell phone data supposedly shows Routh was sitting by the golf course with food, a GoPro camera, and a high-powered rifle before he was seen by a Secret Service agent just after 1:30 in the afternoon.

The judge scheduled Routh’s bond hearing for September 23. His arraignment will take place on September 30.

In a statement Monday, Trump placed blame for Routh’s attempted assassination squarely at the feet of President Biden and Vice President Harris, saying their “lies” had inspired the shooter.

“The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!”