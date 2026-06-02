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The New York Sun
Justice

Turmoil at Office Tasked With Prosecuting James Comey Could Mean Trouble Ahead for Push To Convict Him

The lead prosecutor is departing the case in a reshuffle that signals an interest in beefing up the U.S. attorney’s office with heavier hitters.

James Comey on May 30, 2023 at New York City.
James Comey on May 30, 2023 at New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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