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The New York Sun
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Two Disappearances, One Wave of Speculation: Case of Missing Retired General, a Key UFO Insider, Fuels Online Conspiracy Theories

One congressman says the general has ‘a lot of information’ about UFOs and his disappearance is ‘really disturbing.’

A retired Air Force general, William Neal McCasland.
A retired Air Force general, William Neal McCasland. Facebook/U.S. Department of Defense
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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