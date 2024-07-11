Two-Thirds of Americans Call for Biden to Step Down Despite an Even Voter Split Between Candidates

Forty percent of Americans believe neither candidate has the mental fortitude to serve effectively.

Despite even voter support for either candidate, 67 percent of Americans believe President Biden should withdraw as his party’s nominee, according to a new poll.

Since the presidential debate June 27, only 30 percent of those surveyed believe that Mr. Biden should continue his campaign, and 85 percent see him as too old for a second term, an increase from 81 percent in April.

Registered voters are currently divided 46 to 46 percent between Mr. Biden and Trump, according to ABC news.

Both candidates face similar levels of scorn, with 40 percent of Americans believing neither has the mental fortitude to serve effectively.

Both candidates had less than 20 percent of adults surveyed display a “strongly favorable” view of them as respective presidents.

Fifty-six percent of Mr. Biden’s own party say he should step aside, with 72 percent of independents and 77 percent of Republicans in agreement.

The poll, produced by Langer Research Associates and Ipsos, was conducted between July 5 to 9 in English and Spanish, and surveyed a nationwide sample of 2,341 adults.

While many American believe Biden is too old to serve, so is Trump, according to 60 percent of people surveyed. Fifty percent believe that Trump should also step down as the Republican nominee following his debate performance.

Mr. Biden continues to have a higher favorability rate than Trump, leading him by 17 points, with surveyors seeing him as more trustworthy and honest. Forty-two percent of the public views him favorably, versus Trump’s favorability of 34 percent.

Yet, half of Americans say that the debate left them with a “less favorable” opinion of the president, and only 7 percent see him more favorably, compared with 22 percent that see Trump in this way.

If Vice President Harris replaces Mr. Biden as the Democratic nominee, only 44 percent of Americans would be satisfied with her nomination, but it soars to 70 percent among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents.

However, only 29 percent of Democratic-leaning voters named Mrs. Harris as their top choice to replace Mr Biden, with over 30 potential candidates also named. Seven percent want Governor Newsom, and 4 percent named Michelle Obama.