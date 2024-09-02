U.K. Suspends Some Arms Shipments to Israel, Saying Jewish State Could Use Them To Violate International Law

The country is suspending less than 10 percent of its total arms export licenses, according to the Foreign Secretary.

The United Kingdom will suspend more than two dozen arms export licenses to the state of Israel for fear that the arms could be used in “serious violation” of international law, the foreign secretary says.

The move comes amid a tense moment for Israel as President Biden is taking a harder line of cease-fire and hostage negotiations.

“It is with regret … the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than for certain U.K. arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy said from the floor of the House of Commons today.

He says the “equipment” being used that will now be embargoed has been determined to have been used at Gaza during the war against Hamas.

While it is a significant step for a western ally of both America and Israel to take, the arms exports halt represents a limit on less than ten percent of total arms exports to Israel. The U.K. is suspending “around 30” of “the approximately 350” arms export licenses that it currently grants to the Jewish state, Mr. Lammy said. He noted that the arms being shipped to Israel include “important components that go into military aircraft, including fighter aircraft, helicopters, and drones, as well as items which facilitate ground targeting.”

Mr. Lammy promised that this was merely a precautionary measure, and “not a determination of innocence or guilt.”

The demand for a cease-fire by voters in the recent U.K. general election — much like here in America during the 2024 presidential race — has become a top issue for younger and more progressive voters. Vice President Harris had faced demands from the “uncommitted movement” at the Democratic National Convention to embrace an arms embargo, but the vice president declined to adopt such a policy.

Mr. Biden has grown increasingly frustrated with Israel in recent days, especially after the murder of an Israeli–American, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was laid to rest at a Jerusalem cemetery today. When the president was asked if Prime Minister Netanyahu was doing enough to get a cease-fire and hostage deal, Mr. Biden simply said: “No.”