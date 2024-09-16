U.S. Commissions First Co-Ed Submarine in Navy Fleet

The ship’s design includes modifications such as more doors and washrooms to create separate sleeping and bathing areas for the coed crew.

In a historic move toward inclusivity, the U.S. Navy commissioned its first-ever co-ed submarine, the USS New Jersey, during a ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Earle, Middletown Township, New Jersey.

“USS New Jersey (SSN 796) is now commissioned and ready for service!” the Navy announced in a post on X. “The Navy’s latest Virginia-class submarine joins the fleet.”

The ship’s design includes modifications such as more doors and washrooms to create separate sleeping and bathing areas for co-ed crews. Additionally, overhead valves have been lowered for easier access, and steps have been installed in front of triple-high bunk beds and stacked laundry machines. These changes accommodate the increasing number of women joining the Navy as submariners.

The USS New Jersey is the “first fully integrated submarine built for both male and female sailors” in the 100-year history of submarines, according to a video posted by the Navy. “It is an honor that we are the first to have this slice of that particular narrative,” one female Navy member said in the video.

“This is a testament to the strength that diversity brings to our Navy,” the voiceover in the video stated. For the first time, men and women will operate the submarine “side by side,” united in purpose, skill, and determination.

The addition of the USS New Jersey to the Navy fleet is highlighted as “a symbol of progress” that is “breaking barriers as it protects our shores.” According to another female Navy member featured in the video, “New Jersey is representative of the future of the submarine force and integrating this boat is a long time coming.”

Stars and Stripes reported that the Navy has seen the number of female officers double and enlisted sailors in the submarine force triple in the last five years. Currently, there are more than 60,000 enlisted women serving in the U.S. Navy, with 730 women assigned to operational submarines as of August.