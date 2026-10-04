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After six men were arrested in connection to an alleged bombing plot at an air base in the United Kingdom, the United States is recalling its B-1 heavy bombers from the area. All six of the men who were arrested are now out on bail.
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After six men were arrested in connection to an alleged bombing plot at an air base in the United Kingdom, the United States is recalling its B-1 heavy bombers from the area. All six of the men who were arrested are now out on bail.
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