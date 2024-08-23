Uber To Begin Offering Self-Driving Cruise Cars

The partnership will allow Uber riders to choose Cruise autonomous vehicles for qualifying rides.

Uber Technologies has announced plans to incorporate self-driving cars from Cruise LLC into its ride-hailing platform starting next year.

The multiyear partnership between Uber and Cruise will allow Uber riders to choose Cruise autonomous vehicles for qualifying rides.

“An Uber rider requesting a qualifying ride will have the option of choosing a Cruise autonomous vehicle,” the companies stated in a joint announcement on Thursday.

General Motors’s Cruise has been working to regain momentum after an incident in October led to the grounding of its fleet. One of the San Francisco-based company’s vehicles was involved in a collision with a pedestrian, who sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized for several months.

California regulators subsequently revoked Cruise’s driverless permit, citing a lack of transparency about the incident.

Cruise is aiming to resume fully autonomous operations later this year, with plans to begin charging fares by early 2025, according to a Bloomberg report that cited sources familiar with the situation.

Uber stated that the Cruise self-driving car option will be available in one U.S. market initially; it declined to specify the location.