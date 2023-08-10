Ukraine Appoints American Transgender Activist as a Speaker for Its Army

Ukraine’s army has a new public voice and it is a former man, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, née Michael Cirillo. The Kyiv Post stated via the social media platform previously called Twitter, X, that the “transgender woman from the United States has become one of the speakers for the Defense Forces.”

Ms. Ashton-Cirillo, 46, serves “as a junior sergeant and combat medic in the Ukrainian Ground Forces,” the newspaper noted.

In an email to Newsweek, Ms. Ashton-Cirillo said, “Over the last month, as my role has evolved from a zero line infantry soldier to one of the public voices of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I’ve become ever more grateful” for what she extolled as the “strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people.”

President Zelensky apparently did not register that rallying transgender activists to one’s cause or brand may sometimes have the opposite of whatever effect may have been intended. When an iconic beer brand, Bud Light, recently partnered with a transgender activist, Dylan Mulvaney, it sparked such an intense consumer backlash that sales tanked and the beer’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, terminated the partnership.

That marketing debacle cost the company about $400 million in lost sales and inestimable damage to the brand’s reputation.

The decision to appoint a relatively inexperienced transgender woman to an important post comes as Ukraine’s much vaunted counteroffensive has stalled, and American public support is slipping. According to a new CNN/SSRS poll, 55 percent of voters now say Congress should not authorize additional funding to support Ukraine. More than half of those polled said America has already done enough to help the embattled country.

A transgender American activist landing a high-profile role in the Ukrainian army exposes the Biden administration to the charge it is trying to advance, if only unofficially, its own “woke” agenda in a foreign country that should have other priorities right now. The Bud Light drama is illustrative of where this could lead. Some critics of the company are still calling for a boycott of that product.

Were any Biden administration officials involved in this decision? It may be worth recalling that neighboring Hungary passed a law in 2021 that banned gender reassignment surgery for those under the age of 18. That legislation was portrayed by some as anti-gay. The following year President Biden chose an openly gay man who didn’t possess vast diplomatic experience, David Pressman, to represent Washington at Budapest.

For now, the Russian press, unsurprisingly, has pounced on Kyiv’s decision. The state-run RIA Novosti news agency called the appointment of “this Sarah” to the post of speaker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “an American mockery over their Ukrainian lackeys.”

Different strokes for different nations. In another tweet, Ms. Ashton-Cirillo said, “I have never been so honored as to read the dual statements released by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense and Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar regarding my work on behalf of victory.”

Newsweek reported that Ms. Ashton-Cirillo, who has dabbled in real estate and described herself as a “recovering political operative,” arrived in Ukraine in March 2022, shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the country. According to some reports she worked briefly as a reporter for USA Today, though several Internet searches for her byline turned up no corresponding results on that newspaper’s website.

It was not immediately clear if Ms. Ashton-Cirillo has had any formal communications training or holds a college degree. Yet in addition to her new role as army speaker, she has, according to Ukrainian sources, been enlisted to oversee a project called “Russia Hates the Truth,” aimed at American and European audiences.

Ms. Ashton-Cirillo told the Washington Blade that she learned to “hate Russia” in 2017 while visiting museums in the Baltic countries. She decided to transition to female from male in 2019.

Ukraine is currently experiencing many difficulties on the battlefield. A senior Western diplomat told CNN, “Even if they would keep on fighting for the next several weeks, if they haven’t been able to make more breakthroughs throughout these last seven, eight weeks, what is the likelihood that they will suddenly, with more depleted forces, make them?”

“The task of everyone in Ukraine is to increase the potential of our capabilities at the front and weaken the occupiers,” Mr. Zelensky has said.

Time will tell if Ms. Ashton-Cirillo in her new role is as up to that task as are Ukraine’s brave soldiers.