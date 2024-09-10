Ukraine Unleashes Largest Drone Fleet Attack to Date on Moscow

Apartment complex in the Ramenskoye district is left in flames, leaving one dead and another three injured.

Ukraine military forces unleashed a hail of attack drones onto the Moscow region today — the most significant strike of its kind to date.

Nearly 159 drones were launched throughout Russia’s capital region overnight, destroying dozens of homes and leaving at least one woman dead, according to a report from Reuters. The attack led to the closure of three area airports and diverting at least 50 flights.

The drones also damaged a cluster of high-rise buildings in the Ramenskoye district, setting many of them ablaze, leading to the death of the unidentified 46-year-old woman. Another three residents in the district fled with injuries, according to reports.

Residents detailed the first moments of the strike. “I looked at the window and saw a ball of fire,” Ramenskoye resident Alexander Li told Reuters. “The window got blown out by the shockwave.”

Others recall hearing the unmanned aircraft hovering outside their windows in the early morning hours. “I drew back the curtain, and it hit the building right before my eyes; I saw it all. I took my family, and we ran outside,” said one resident, who identified only as Georgy.

Russian forces downed at least 20 of the drones in Ramenskoye, according to Russia’s defense ministry. Another 70 were taken down from the sky over the Bryansk region, where there was no damage or casualties.

Until now, the Moscow region and other major Russian cities have been shielded from the war.

Both Russia and Ukraine have been increasingly buying and converting cheap commercial drones into weapons for offensive attack targets like tanks, refineries, and airfields. Both sides have been forced to get creative with destroying them, from shotguns to electronic jamming systems.

President Putin has called drone attacks from Ukraine an act of “terrorism” and vowed to respond.

Kremlin officials echoed this sentiment after Tuesday’s attack.

“There is no way that nighttime strikes on residential neighborhoods can be associated with military action,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said to reporters. “The Kyiv regime continues to demonstrate its nature. They are our enemies, and we must continue the special military operation to protect ourselves from such actions.”

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the early morning attack.