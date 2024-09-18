UN Overwhelmingly Passes Resolution Seeking Israel’s Ouster From West Bank, Gaza

The resolution has been highly criticized for stripping Israel of the right to defend itself.

The United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution proposed by the Palestinian Authority that orders Israel to retreat from East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, in spite of warnings from American and Israeli delegates that the measure will subject Israel to significant security risk and put a ceasefire deal even further out of reach.

The resolution, which passed on Wednesday 124-14, defines Israel’s military positions in the territories as “unlawful” and instructs UN member states to refrain from selling military equipment to Israel that might be used in the territories. The text of the proposal was based on an opinion issued by the International Court of Justice in July which deemed Israel’s presence in Palestinian territory illegal.

Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, America’s ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, described the proposal as having a “significant number of flaws” adding that it “goes much further than the actual decision of the ICJ.”

The measure, Ms. Thomas-Greenfield notes, doesn’t label Hamas as a terrorist organization nor does it recognize that it is Hamas, not the Palestinian Authority, that controls Gaza. It also neglects to mention the 101 hostages that remain in captivity there.

“In our view, the resolution does not bring about tangible benefits across the board for the Palestinian people,” Ms. Thomas-Greenfield said during a press briefing on Tuesday. “I think it could complicate the situation on the ground, complicate what we’re trying to do to end the conflict, and I think it impedes reinvigorating steps toward a two-state solution.”

Senate Republicans, in the days leading up to the vote, voiced even stronger opposition to the measure. Senator Rubio, who serves as the vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, stated that the proposal was “an absolute disgrace that rewards terrorism” adding that “it is a clear insult to the Jewish people and anyone who understands history.” His statement was signed onto by 28 other Republicans.

A coalition of lawyers combating antisemitism, known as the International Legal forum, stated that the decision marked the UN’s place as “the diplomatic arm of Hamas” and condemned the countries who voted in favor of the measure. “History will indeed judge you harshly,” the group wrote.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, denounced the decision as “shameful” and furthers “the Palestinian Authority’s diplomatic terrorism.”

“Instead of marking the anniversary of the October 7 massacre by condemning Hamas and calling for the release of all 101 of the remaining hostages, the General Assembly continues to dance to the music of the Palestinian Authority, which backs the Hamas murderers,” he wrote in a post on X.

Mr. Danon, in a separate post, thanked the 14 nations which voted against the measure — America, Argentina, the Czech Republic, Fiji, Hungary, Israel, Malawi, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga, and Tuvalu.

“Thank you for standing for morality. History will always remember those who had the courage to stand by their values and principles,” he wrote.

Forty-three countries abstained from casting a vote and 14 voted in favor. Thirteen nations in the European Union, including Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia, and Spain, supported the resolution. New Zealand also voted in favor.

While the New Zealand ambassador to the United Nations, Carolyn Schwalger, acknowledged that the “The 12-month time frame set out in the resolution for Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian territory is frankly unrealistic,” she expects that resolution will push Israel to take “meaningful steps towards compliance with international law, particularly through withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian territory.”

Although UN resolutions have no official enforcement method, the resolution strengthens anti-Israel voices and may place further pressure on Israel’s already critical allies.

“The Palestinian-led UN resolution which calls for unilateral moves against Israel, will not end the conflict, but will embolden an already radicalized Palestinian Authority,” Israel’s foreign ministry wrote on X.

“Peace can and will only be achieved through direct negotiations and the de-radicalization of the PA.”