UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot in Broad Daylight at New York City

Law enforcement says the attack appears to have been targeted.

AP/Joe Frederick
A New York police officer walks outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at New York. AP/Joe Frederick
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
The chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, is dead after a brazen shooting at midtown Manhattan.

Law enforcement says Thompson was walking to the New York Hilton Hotel in a suit and tie for a UnitedHealthcare conference shortly before 7 a.m. Investigators told CNN that the gunman waited for the 50-year-old health insurance executive for a while before the shooting. 

Thompson was struck in the chest as the gunman opened fire from about 20 feet away, according to CNN. 

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black sneakers, a black face mask, and a grey backpack. He reportedly fled the scene on a bike, the New York Post reported. Police had not made any arrests in the case by 10 a.m., and the investigation was ongoing.

However, officials told multiple news outlets the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack.

Representatives with UnitedHealthcare did not respond to a request for comment by the Sun by the time of publication. The company canceled its conference for the day due to a “very serious medication situation.”

Thompson worked for the health insurance giant for 20 years and took over as its chief executive in 2021. 

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
