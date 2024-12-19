UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Waives Extradition, Will Face Murder, Terrorism Charges at New York

Luigi Mangione, accused of Brian Thompson’s brutal killing, to be transferred from Pennsylvania as soon as Thursday

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the brutal murder of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson has waived his right to an extradition hearing and is expected to be flown back to New York where he faces multiple murder and terrorism charges.

The alleged shooter appeared before a judge at a Blair County, Pennsylvania courthouse for an extradition hearing and appeared to be attentive and was even seen smiling with his attorney.

The hearing was a stark difference from his last appearance in court, when he defiantly tried to twist away from police officers and shouted to a scrum of reporters standing outside the courthouse.

“It’s completely unjust and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and lived experience,” he shouted as he was subdued by officers and forced indoors.

On Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the New York Police Department commissioner, Jessica Tisch, announced charges against Mr. Mangione including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and two counts of second-degree murder, one specifically relating to a terroristic act.

The murder suspect is expected to be transported to New York as early as Thursday, according to reports from NBC News, which also reported that he may also face federal charges.

Mr. Mangione’s attorney in Pennsylvania, Thomas Dickey, has said that his client would plead not guilty to charges against him in both New York and Pennsylvania.

High-profile attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who previously worked as the Chief Assistant District Attorney for the Manhattan DA’s office and former legal analyst for CNN will be representing Mr. Mangione in New York.