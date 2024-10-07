Universities, Cities Brace for Protests on Anniversary of October 7 Attacks

A student group at a university in the heart of the nation’s capital is planning a ‘week of rage’ against Israel.

Protests are expected across America on Monday on the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, even as many hope to hold vigils to honor the hostages still being held at Gaza. The anti-Israel protests threaten to rock campuses nationwide just weeks before the November elections.

In the nation’s capital, students at George Washington University are planning a “week of rage” from Monday through Wednesday to demonstrate against Israel and the Biden administration. “For Gaza, for Lebanon, for all our people, we rise,” wrote the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at GW on Instagram.

The risk management firm Risk24 says that America is likely to see tens of thousands of anti-Israel demonstrators take to the streets on Monday for the anniversary, especially after protests rocked universities earlier in 2024.

“Most gatherings and demonstrations will likely occur in and around college campuses, in major squares, near government offices, near Israeli diplomatic offices, identifiably Jewish or Palestinian business establishments, and places of worship. Protests may also target major roads and highways, ports, and industries,” the firm says.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro is also likely to spark a protest on Yale University’s campus on Monday when he appears to talk about how the October 7 attacks “broke” American higher education. Protests usually follow Mr. Shapiro whenever he appears on a campus, though Monday’s speech may be especially tense.

The sit-ins and encampments at university campuses across the country earlier this year garnered much attention and condemnation from pro-Israel lawmakers and activists. Congressional inquiries into the university protests were covered widely throughout the course of the last year, with at least two institutions’ presidents — Harvard’s Claudine Gay and the University of Pennsylvania’s Liz Magill — being forced to resign over their comments related to anti-Israel protests on their respective campuses.

Beyond university campuses, cities are also preparing for what could be a chaotic day. One major anti-Israel group, Within Our Lifetime — which mourned the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah — demanded that protesters “flood” the city of New York for a day of protest.

The protests could get out of hand, federal officials are warning. On Friday, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security said in a joint statement that the anniversary may “motivate” some to commit violent acts.

“The FBI and DHS assess the one-year anniversary of the October 7, 2023, attacks … may be a motivating factor for violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators to engage in violence or threaten public safety,” officials said. “Jewish, Muslim, or Arab institutions — including synagogues, mosques/Islamic centers, and community centers — and large public gatherings, such as memorials, vigils, or other lawful demonstrations, present attractive targets for violent attacks or for hoax threats by a variety of threat actors, including violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators.”

The German outlet Deutsche Welle reported Sunday that a number of anti-Israel protests have taken place across North Africa and Europe on the eve of the October 7 anniversary. In Germany, hundreds of pro-Israel and anti-Israel demonstrators gathered at Berlin, screaming at each other about the plight of the Israelis and the Palestinians. More than 3,500 anti-Israel protesters then marched through neighborhoods, the outlet said.

Despite the size of the anti-Israel demonstrations that are planned, many will hold memorials and vigils for those Israelis who were killed or taken hostage one year ago. One protest planned by pro-Israel students is to simply go to class as if it was just another Monday. Another group of Israel supporters will hold a vigil on the National Mall to memorialize the lives lost, and to reiterate calls for the release of the hostages.