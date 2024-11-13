University of Michigan’s Student Government Votes To Oust Pro-Palestinian President for Inciting Violence

The University of Michigan’s student government has impeached its pro-Palestinian president and vice president, citing allegations of “dereliction of duty” and inciting violence.

The Ann Arbor-based school’s Central Student Government voted 30 to 7 in favor of ousting President Alifa Chowdhury and Vice President Elias Atkinson — who are part of a pro-Palestine activist group called “Shut It Down” — for neglecting their responsibilities and actively trying to block funding for student groups on campus, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

The pair had reportedly refused to resign after calls from the rest of the CSG, which alleged that they both had also threatened physical harm against its members.

“Since their time in office began, they have refused to do the duties constitutionally required of them, have incited violence against members of this body, and have openly degraded representatives for disagreeing with the mechanisms by which they govern,” said sophomore CSG member Margaret Peterman during a public meeting on Tuesday. “After repeated calls for their resignation from over 40 current and former members of CSG and repeated refusals to do so, this assembly is left with no choice but to impeach.”

In an opinion piece published last month in The Michigan Daily, Ms. Peterman alleged the duo of “political violence,” alleging that the duo had incited protestors to threaten acts of violence against CSG members after an assembly last month to review and vote on two student petitions, including one called “the Rebuilding Education in Gaza Act” which was not approved.

“After the meeting concluded, community members verbally assaulted CSG members as they walked to their vehicles, claiming that representatives would ‘be seeing them after class’ and that they ‘knew where (representatives) lived,’” she writes in the opinion piece. “They also made thinly veiled death threats toward the Assembly members, claiming that their ‘day of atonement (was) near.’ One representative was spat on.”

In their motion, which Ms. Peterman proposed, the CSG members allege that during a hearing to discuss two student petitions, including one called “the Rebuilding Education in Gaza Act,” they allege that after the petition was not approved, Ms. Chowdhury contacted supporters through a “Shut It Down” Instagram account and called for supporters to “pack CSG” and alleging that “zionist members of CSG” were looking to punish Palestine and said that they “Welcome this fight and call on you to join us.” An unruly mob had gathered at the assembly and threatened the other student government members.

In a statement posted by Ms. Chowdhury and Mr. Atkinson on the “Shut It Down” Instagram page, both refuted the claims against them.

“Over the past three weeks, we’ve heard critiques about our work within CSG. We wanted to take the opportunity to clarify that SHUT IT DOWN was never intended to uphold ‘business as usual,’” reads the statement. “CSG members calling for our resignations are weaponizing a manufactured narrative… We see through these tactics, and we stand with our comrades who feel forgotten and betrayed by a University that would rather protect its investments in violence than listen to the calls for divestment.”

With the article of impeachment approved by the CSG, a student judiciary court will conduct a trial to determine if they will go forward with the impeachment.