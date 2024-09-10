University of Virginia Latest School Ban Camping on Campus to Control Protests

Officials are also looking to crack down on protestors wearing masks to hide from law enforcement.

The University of Virginia is the latest higher education institution to enact new regulations at the beginning of the new school year to curb disruption on campus from anti-Israel protests.

In an update to its protest policy made on August 26, UVA officials banned outdoor camping on campus grounds to quell potential protester encampments, according to Campus Reform.

“Camping includes taking up temporary quarters utilizing a tent or other sheltering equipment, including but not limited to sleeping bags. In addition, sleeping outdoors, with or without sheltering equipment, is prohibited between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.,” reads a section of the policy.

Students and others from the community still have the right to protest on UVA’s grounds, but only if they follow the law and avoid blocking and disrupting others on campus.

University officials are also looking to crack down on protestors wearing masks to hide their identity from law enforcement.

“Even in cases where we observe conduct that is out of compliance with University policies, our goal is to resolve the issue at the lowest level possible,” said UVA’s vice president and chief student affairs officer, Kenyon Bonner, to Campus Reform.

The new measures attempt to balance the right to protest with preventing the escalation of criminal activity.

“The right to free expression and free inquiry is foundational to our democracy and to UVA,” university president Jim Ryan said. “In that spirit, we do our best to ensure that any regulations we place on expressive activities are content-neutral and strike the right balance, promoting free expression and ensuring that our Grounds are safe, welcoming, and accessible for everyone.”

The University of Virginia is one of several colleges across the country that have created new protest policies over summer break to prepare for this coming fall semester, including the University of Connecticut, the University of California, and California State University.

Some institutions have already felt backlash from their new policies – including from their own staff.

The faculty senate at Emory University in Atlanta spoke out against President Gregory Fanves for implementing their camping ban without the university’s consensus, calling the move “Thuggish.”