‘Unlike Palestine, Somaliland Is Not a Virtual State’: Israel’s Foreign Minister Makes Historic Visit to Horn of Africa

The visit follows Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland’s independence, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from the UN, the African Union, and Somalia.

Israel’s Foreign Minister visited Somaliland on Tuesday, marking the first official visit since Jerusalem formally recognized the country’s independence last month.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, where he met with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam, and Chief of Staff Brigadier-General Nimcan Yusuf Osman.

“It is a historic journey. I held meetings with you and your team. We had an ongoing and extensive dialogue for many months,” Mr. Sa’ar said, adding that embassies in Israel and Somaliland will soon open.

Mr. Sa’ar said that Israel is working to collaborate with Somaliland on a variety of fields, including agriculture.

“We recognize that water supply is a key sector for Somaliland. Therefore, we’re glad to provide our assistance and expertise on this matter. A water expert was already in Somaliland. He conducted a survey on the natural resources and means of delivery,” Mr. Sa’ar said.

“In the coming months, we’ll bring local professionals from Somaliland’s water sector to Israel for training. We’ll also send Israeli experts here to help implement the new capabilities,” he added.

Clandestine cooperation between the two countries existed for years, with 49 children from Somaliland undergoing life-saving heart surgery in Israel in recent years.

“We’re eager to help in medicine too and also in education. We will also cooperate on defense and develop a strategic partnership,” Mr. Sa’ar said.

Israel became the first country in the world to recognize Somaliland last month after it broke away from Somalia in 1991.

The move was condemned by 14 members of the UN’s Security Council which convened in an emergency meeting following Israel’s diplomatic step last month.

Israel’s Deputy UN Ambassador Jonathan Miller told the UN Security Council Jerusalem’s recognition of Somaliland “is not a hostile step toward Somalia, nor does it preclude future dialogue between the parties. Recognition is not an act of defiance. It is an opportunity.”

The African Union also issued a statement against Israel, saying: “​​Any attempt to undermine the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia runs counter to the fundamental principles of the African Union and risks setting a dangerous precedent with far-reaching implications for peace and stability across the continent.”

The foreign minister addressed the international condemnations and criticism leveled at Israel, saying: “Nobody will determine for Israel who we recognize and who we maintain diplomatic relations with. I want to remind you that the 2005 African Union fact-finding mission stated that Somaliland’s search for recognition is ‘self-justified’. It listed Somaliland’s Constitution, defined borders and democratic character.”

“Unlike ‘Palestine’, Somaliland is not a virtual state. It’s a functioning state. Somaliland is a fully-functioning country based on the principles of international law. Somaliland is — and has been — a stable democracy for nearly 35 years. It has democratic elections — most recently in November 2024 — and peaceful transitions of power. It’s pro-Western and friendly to Israel,” he added.