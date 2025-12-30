US Adds New Sanctions Over Arms Sales Between Iran and Venezuela

A Venezuelan company is linked to the purchase of millions of dollars worth of Iranian combat drones.

The Trump administration is sanctioning several people and a company accused of taking part in the sale of Iranian drones to Venezuela.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control claims Venezuela-based Empresa Aeronautica Nacional has purchased and assembled millions of dollars worth of Iranian‑designed drones since 2006.

American officials say some of the drones, which are operated by the Venezuelan armed forces, are capable of launching Iranian-designed guided bombs. The company’s chairman, Jose Jesus Urdaneta Gonzalez, is also facing sanctions.

Among eight other people sanctioned are three Iran-based individuals who are accused of attempting to obtain chemicals used for ballistic missiles.

A Treasury Department statement says that “Iran’s ongoing provision of conventional weapons to Caracas constitutes a threat to U.S. interests in the Western Hemisphere” and that America is doing everything it can to halt the weapons trade.

It also notes that Iran’s drone and missile programs threaten American and allied personnel in the Middle East. The drones are also being used to destabilize commercial shipping in the Red Sea, according to the department.

“Treasury is holding Iran and Venezuela accountable for their aggressive and reckless proliferation of deadly weapons around the world,” a Treasury under secretary, John K. Hurley, said in a release. “We will continue to take swift action to deprive those who enable Iran’s military-industrial complex access to the U.S. financial system.”

The sanctions allow America to seize assets and punish anyone or any company that knowingly conducts or facilitates transactions on behalf of those facing sanctions.

President Trump has been turning up the heat on both Tehran and Caracas. Asked Monday if he would order new military action against the Islamic Republic, which is reported to be rebuilding its stock of ballistic missiles, he replied, “If they will continue with the missiles, yes.”

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he also said he would support more air strikes on Iran by Israel.

If Iran renews its nuclear program, “the consequences will be very powerful, maybe more powerful than the last time,” Mr. Trump continued, referring to strikes on Iran nuclear facilities in June.

Mr. Trump has also been ratcheting up pressure on Venezuela’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, in an effort to force him from power.

The United States military has been building up forces in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific for several months, sinking at least 30 boats suspected of drug trafficking, and more recently imposed an oil blockade. The American military has seized two oil tankers while another ship was chased away from Venezuela.

The United States Southern Command reported that two men were killed in the latest attack on a suspected drug boat on Monday.

Also on Monday, Mr. Trump confirmed a recent attack on a dock in Venezuela that was allegedly being used to load drugs onto boats. He wouldn’t elaborate on whether the strike was carried out by the military or a spy agency but the New York Times reported it was carried out by the CIA.