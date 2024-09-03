Vance Goes to Arizona To Highlight Border Issues as Democrats Blitz Critical Pennsylvania Voters

While Trump’s surrogates fan out across three states, the bulk of the campaign’s spending on paid media is tied up in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

President Trump’s campaign is fanning out across three swing states this week as Vice President Harris’s campaign focuses on Pennsylvania in the run up to the September debate.

Mr. Vance is expected to speak at an Arizona “Chase the Vote” event with a conservative activist, Charlie Kirk, at the Generation Church campus on Wednesday.

Arizona is among the seven swing states that are set to decide the 2024 presidential election, and it has drawn campaign stops this year because it is the only competitive state along the southern border.

It is also the headquarters of a conservative activist group, Turning Point USA, which is running a get-out-the-vote operation in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The new Chase the Vote plan is an expansion of TPUSA’s 2022 voter turnout operation, which was confined to just Arizona. In 2022, Democrats won the statewide Senate, gubernatorial, secretary of state, and attorney general elections in Arizona. This year, the operation is running parallel to the Trump campaign and the Republican Party’s “Trump Force 47” get-out-the-vote strategy.

The Chase the Vote event is part of a large post-Labor Day strategy being rolled out by the Trump campaign, with campaign surrogates fanning out across the country.

Trump’s “Agenda 47” campaign surrogates are holding events in Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin this week. Trump himself is scheduled to appear at an event at Mosinee, Wisconsin, this week as well as for a town hall at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

Ms. Harris’s campaign is settling into a week of campaigning in Pennsylvania. Ms. Harris held a Labor Day rally at Pittsburgh Monday and Governor Walz is touring the state on Wednesday and Thursday. Ms. Harris will return to Pittsburgh for another rally on Thursday.

The presidential debate will also be held in Pennsylvania, at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center on September 10.

Despite Trump’s relatively light schedule and his campaign surrogates fanning out across the three states, the campaign is centering its financial resources on two states in particular — Pennsylvania and Georgia. Out of a total of about $134 million in ad reservations, $109 million is being deployed in Pennsylvania and Georgia, according to a Labor Day report from AdImpact.

The reason behind this focus on Pennsylvania and Georgia in the final stretch of the campaign is clear: If Trump carries both of these states and wins in North Carolina as well, he’ll win the election with a bare 270-vote majority in the Electoral College.