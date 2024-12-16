Vegas Developers Betting on Faith with First Jewish-Focused Resort on the Strip

The newest hot spot coming to the Las Vegas Strip is trading in sin for religious faith, with the city’s first hotel and resort catering to Jewish visitors.

The proposed KDH Hotel, formally known as the King David Hotel, aims to gain a niche customer base in a city saturated with entertainment and hospitality options for travelers. The project will boast nearly 500 rooms, a swimming pool, retail space, and kosher dining options — but no blackjack tables or slot machines.

The KDH is eschewing the traditional gaming tables and a rooftop bar — opting instead for a two-story synagogue at the top of the tower so visitors can practice their faith while looking over a panoramic view of the city.

“The uses and amenities provided in the hotel will include the standard fare as well as kosher restaurants and amenities which are otherwise unavailable in the immediate area,” reads a letter from developers to county officials. “The closest synagogue to the subject area is approximately four miles from the Las Vegas Strip and the resort corridor.”

KDH developers recently received a recommendation for approval to construct the 42-story non-gaming hotel from the Paradise Town Advisory Board, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The next step for developing the 648-foot tower is a review by the Clark County Commission on January 8.

The developers will need to clear several hurdles before the county will consider the proposal, including a series of traffic and draining studies and the Federal Aviation Administration’s approval for the building’s height.

The project is facing opposition from potential neighbors due to the massive size of the proposed structure built on a sliver of real estate that is less than an acre.

The general counsel for nearby Treasure Island resort has expressed concerns about the KDH having a negative impact on traffic and deliveries, according to the Review-Journal.

“Treasure Island believes that the project will have adverse impacts on surrounding properties due to increased traffic and heavy polluting,” attorney Brad Anthony said at a recent public hearing during testimony opposing the project.

“I have heard during an in-depth screening for a few board members that a large building on a small parcel will have an impact on its neighbors,” he said. “I would like to note that that is exactly what this is.”