The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Vice President Harris Says a ‘Deal Needs To Get Done’ After Israel Strike Hamas Command Center at a School

Evacuation orders for Khan Younis could signal a new military push for Gaza’s second-largest city.

AP/Tsafrir Abayov
An Israeli tank near the Israeli-Gaza border. AP/Tsafrir Abayov
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — The Israeli military ordered more evacuations in southern Gaza early Sunday after an airstrike that the Israel Defense Forces said killed 19 Hamas terrorists at a school the group was using as a command post. Hamas claimed that 80 people were killed.

Vice President Harris on Saturday declared  that “Yet again, far too many civilians have been killed. We need a hostage deal and we need a cease-fire. The deal needs to get done and it needs to get done now.”

Israel has ordered mass evacuations as its troops have returned to heavily destroyed areas where they had previously battled Palestinian militants. The latest evacuation orders apply to areas at Khan Younis, including part of an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone from which the military said rockets had been fired. 

Israel accuses Hamas and other militants of hiding among civilians and launching attacks from residential areas. Khan Younis, Gaza’s second-largest city, suffered widespread destruction during an air and ground offensive earlier this year. Tens of thousands fled again last week after an earlier evacuation order.

The war began when Hamas terrorists and Gazan civilians burst through Israel’s defenses on October 7 and rampaged through farming communities and army bases near the border, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting around 250 people.

The United States, Egypt and Qatar have spent months trying to mediate a cease-fire and the return of the roughly 110 remaining hostages, around a third of whom Israeli authorities believe to be deceased. The conflict has meanwhile threatened to trigger a regional war, as Israel has traded fire with Iran and its proxies across the region.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use