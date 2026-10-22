Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The return of the Diamond Fantasy Bra showed that a storied lingerie company once again makes no apologies for its sex appeal, regardless of the online detractors.
Some Angel feathers just got ruffled at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Supermodel Barbara Palvin walked the runway six weeks after giving birth, sparking a fiery discourse about a “bounce back” expectation for postpartum women. Princess of the Kardashian dynasty Kylie Jenner wore a coveted $50 million bra on stage, prompting accusations that a media personality with no natural modeling ability cheated more deserving veteran models. Former Victoria’s Secret angel Romee Strijd trained all summer for a comeback and wasn’t cast at all, while influencers with big followings got preferential access. But just like with the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle brouhaha, fans online are absorbing the anger while the brand making the decisions is collecting the attention and dollars.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Some Angel feathers just got ruffled at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Supermodel Barbara Palvin walked the runway six weeks after giving birth, sparking a fiery discourse about a “bounce back” expectation for postpartum women. Princess of the Kardashian dynasty Kylie Jenner wore a coveted $50 million bra on stage, prompting accusations that a media personality with no natural modeling ability cheated more deserving veteran models. Former Victoria’s Secret angel Romee Strijd trained all summer for a comeback and wasn’t cast at all, while influencers with big followings got preferential access. But just like with the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle brouhaha, fans online are absorbing the anger while the brand making the decisions is collecting the attention and dollars.
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