Virginia Democrats Move to Rewrite State Constitution In Effort to Redraw Congressional Maps

The Virginia state Senate has passed a constitutional amendment referendum, setting the stage for the Democrat-controlled legislature to redraw the state’s U.S. House maps ahead of this year’s crucial midterm elections.

The Friday move followed a similar vote in the state House on Wednesday and marks the final legislative step required to send the amendment to Virginia voters. If approved in a spring ballot measure, the authority to draw congressional maps through 2030 would shift from the current non-partisan commission to the legislature.

Virginia Democratic lawmakers plan to release a proposed map later this month. Meanwhile, a Democratic-aligned nonprofit, “Virginians for Fair Elections,” launched Thursday to urge voters to support the ballot measure.

Virginia has emerged as the latest front in a high-stakes struggle between Democrats and Republicans to alter congressional boundaries before November. With Republicans defending a razor-thin majority in the House, Democrats need a net gain of just three seats to regain control.

Currently, Democrats hold six of Virginia’s 11 U.S. House districts but are aiming to secure up to four additional seats through this process.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee praised the development, calling it “a critical step in giving Virginia voters the opportunity to ensure they have fair and equal representation in Congress.”

DCCC Chairman Rep. Suzan DelBene framed the move as a necessary countermeasure to GOP tactics. “Donald Trump and Republicans are doing everything they can to rig the midterms in their favor through unprecedented mid-decade gerrymandering,” Ms. DelBene said.

She argued that the amendment gives Virginians “a temporary, emergency exception that will restore fairness, level the playing field, and stand up to extremists seeking to silence their voices.”

Republicans, however, condemned the move. The Virginia Senate Republican Caucus accused Democrats of passing “a partisan gerrymandering amendment to entrench their party in power.”

The Republican National Committee echoed the sentiments, labeling the effort a “power grab.”

“This is just the most recent example of Democrats’ multi-decade campaign to gerrymander in every state where they gain power. This is exactly why red states are fighting back to level the playing field after years of states like Illinois, New York, and California drawing their districts to disenfranchise Republicans,” the RNC national press secretary, Kiersten Pels, said.

The push for redistricting in Virginia is largely seen as a response to similar efforts by Republicans in other states. Last spring, President Trump advocated for mid-decade redistricting to bolster the GOP’s House majority, targeting states like Texas.

“Texas will be the biggest one. And that’ll be five,” Mr. Trump told reporters last summer regarding plans to add Republican-leaning seats.

During the debate on the resolution in Virginia, Democratic Delegate Rodney Willett urged colleagues to “punch back” at Texas and other GOP-led states. Delegate Marcia Price supported the measure, stating it was time to “level the playing field” and “let the voters decide.”

In a separate development signaling a shift in state governance, the leadership of the University of Virginia’s board resigned on Friday. Rector Rachel Sheridan and Vice Rector Porter Wilkinson stepped down after being asked to do so by Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger, according to The Washington Post. Paul Manning, a major donor, was also reportedly asked to resign.

The shake-up came just before the new Democratic governor took office, as Democrats moved to reverse changes made during the previous administration of Governor Glenn Youngkin. Incoming Attorney General Jay Jones has already dismissed general counsels at George Mason University and the Virginia Military Institute.