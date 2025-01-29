Vogue Disses Melania Trump but Once Fawned Over Jill Biden, Michelle Obama

In her youth, Melania Trump modeled for fashion houses in Paris and Milan, strutting the runways in the designs of some of the biggest icons in fashion.

Now, at 54, President Trump’s wife is, in a word, stunning. That just doesn’t do it for Vogue magazine, which heavily preferred Jill Biden, the 73-year-old former substitute teacher and librarian (who, for the record, did study fashion merchandising for one year in college 55 years ago).

The new official black-and-white portrait of Mrs. Trump, unveiled on Tuesday, sparked Vogue’s brutal takedown, drawing criticism for, of all things, her tuxedo-inspired Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. Their verdict? She looks more fit to guest star on “The Apprentice.”

“The choice to wear a tuxedo — as opposed to a blazer or blouse — made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant,” Vogue said. “It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics — even when faced with 248 years of tradition.”

The magazine also hated Ms. Trump’s first portrait in 2017, blasting her for wearing a 25-carat diamond ring. Yet the editors went far outside the bounds of fashion to find new things about which to complain.

“This time, while the portrait remains more subdued, the Trumps are displaying wealth not through diamond rings, but through the coterie of tech CEOs who sat front row at the 2025 Inauguration, whose combined net worth was over a trillion dollars,” the magazine wrote. “Now, attempting a no-nonsense businesswoman approach in her situationally inappropriate tuxedo, it seems that Melania Trump still struggles with sartorial messaging.”

Compare the first lady’s coverage to Vogue’s never-ending red carpet treatment for Jill Biden and other Democratic first ladies. While Ms. Trump has never been on the magazine’s cover, Ms. Biden has won the honor three times. She’s been praised for her “patriotic wardrobe” and often lauded for thoughtful sartorial choices.

Vogue Editor Anna Wintour — a longtime Democrat — has seemingly made it her mission to freeze out Republican first ladies. While Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton were put on the Vogue cover, both Laura Bush and Barbara Bush didn’t get covers during their time as FLOTUS.

And it doesn’t stop there. Vogue’s article piled on Ivanka Trump as well, assassinating her inaugural ball gown for daring to pay homage to Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Sabrina look. The issue? Apparently, looking like Old Hollywood in a “meaningless” way is worse than wearing “deeply meaningful” shades.

“Given politicians often embed their outfits with powerful or meaningful choices —see Dr. Jill Biden’s patriotic wardrobe in shades of red, white, and blue — Trump’s wardrobe appears to be built on artifice and aesthetics instead,” Vogue criticized. “It may be an intentional choice: Perhaps Trump prefers to keep her wardrobe surface-level. But her nod to upbeat Hollywood glamour, on stage that holds so much weight for Americans, felt misguided.”