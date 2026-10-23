Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Two bills will compel the Department of Corrections to support inmates exercising their right to vote.
Thousands of inmates in New York City jails including Rikers Island could soon get the opportunity to vote while locked up after City Council passed two bills to monitor and support detainee voting.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Thousands of inmates in New York City jails including Rikers Island could soon get the opportunity to vote while locked up after City Council passed two bills to monitor and support detainee voting.
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