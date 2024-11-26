Walmart Retreats From DEI Initiatives Amid Conservative Pressure

Retail behemoth Walmart is walking back its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, following suit with many major corporations that have caved to pressure from conservative activists.

The sweeping changes span across various commitments previously made by the big box chain, including the decision not to renew a pledge to support a “racial equity center” created in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The company is also planning to withdraw its participation in the Human Rights Campaign’s “Corporate Equality Index,” in which companies are graded and ranked on how well they ensure that gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees do not face discrimination during the hiring process and while on the job.

The index has come under scrutiny by conservative activists, and Walmart is among several companies no longer participating in the DEI initiative, including Ford, Harley-Davidson, and Lowe’s.

Officials with Walmart confirmed the move in response to the New York Sun’s request for comment, adding that they will no longer consider race and gender as a litmus test when offering supplier contracts and continue not to have any quotas.

“Our purpose, to help people save money and live better, has been at our core since our founding 62 years ago and continues to guide us today. We can deliver on it because we are willing to change alongside our associates and customers who represent all of America,” Walmart Global Press Office Director Joe Pennington said in a statement provided to the New York Sun.

“We’ve been on a journey and know we aren’t perfect, but every decision comes from wanting to foster a sense of belonging, to open doors to opportunities for all our associates, customers, and suppliers, and to be a Walmart for everyone.”

The retail giant says they are looking to better monitor third-party marketplace items to ensure that none of them feature sexual and transgender products aimed at minors.

“This is the biggest win yet for our movement to end wokeness in corporate America,” Conservative political commentator Robby Starbuck wrote on X, adding that he had been in conversation with Walmart regarding their DEI policies.

Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a decision in June 2023 to end affirmative action in the college admissions process, corporations are also facing scrutiny from Conservative groups, bolstered by the 9’s decision, have launched legal challenges against corporate diversity initiatives, targeting DEI workplace programs and hiring practices they say are discriminatory.

“We don’t believe that people should be identified as groups and that you should right past wrongs by advantaging one group and disadvantaging another group,” Dan Lennington, deputy counsel for the Equality Under the Law Project at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty said to The Associated Press.