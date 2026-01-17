Walz, Frey Denounce Reported Conspiracy Probe Into Their Actions as ‘Weaponization’ of Justice System

The Homeland Security secretary has accused the two men of ‘encouraging impeding and assault against our law enforcement which is a federal crime, a felony.’

Minnesota’s two most visible Democrats are accusing the Justice Department of “weaponized” criminal investigations following reports that it has opened probes into their handling of widespread confrontations between ICE agents and demonstrators since the death of motorist Renee Good.

Further roiling political tensions in the state, a federal judge has ordered greater restraint on the part of the thousands of immigration agents who have flooded into the state in the face of mounting protests against their efforts to apprehend undocumented foreigners.

CBS News first reported late Friday that the Justice Department was investigating Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis in connection with an alleged conspiracy to obstruct the ICE round-up, which has been bedeviled by protesters trailing the agents, blowing whistles and blocking streets.

An unnamed source told CBS that the probe is based on public statements made by the two men, adding that a department spokesman declined to comment officially. An unidentified “senior law enforcement official” told the New York Times that subpoenas have not been issued but could be in the coming days.

Mr. Walz, who said he has not been notified of the investigation by the Justice Department, issued a statement through his office saying that “weaponizing the justice system and threatening political opponents is a dangerous, authoritarian tactic.”

Citing the recent opening of investigations into the Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, and two Democratic senators, Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, Mr. Walz said, “The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her.”

Mr. Frey said in a statement to CBS News: “This is an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis, our local law enforcement, and our residents against the chaos and danger this Administration has brought to our streets. I will not be intimidated. My focus will remain where it’s always been: keeping our city safe.”

Both men have repeatedly criticized the tactics of ICE agents and called for them to be withdrawn from the city, but stressed that protesters should remain peaceful. In a posting Thursday on X, Mr. Walz urged Minnesotans to “speak out loudly, urgently, but also peacefully. We cannot fan the flames of chaos. This is what he wants.”

Nevertheless, the Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem, this week charged on X that the two men are “encouraging impeding and assault against our law enforcement which is a federal crime, a felony.”

Also this week, the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, wrote on X: “Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement. It’s disgusting. Walz and Frey — I’m focused on stopping YOU from your terrorism by whatever means necessary. This is not a threat. It’s a promise.”

Tensions between Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and protesters have been escalating since January 7 when Good, who had been partially blocking a roadway with her SUV, was shot four times as she began driving forward while an ICE agent stood in front of her car. Federal and city officials disagree whether the agent’s life was at risk.

Protesters have staged daily demonstrations outside the ICE headquarters in the city, staged vigils, used whistles to alert residents to ICE activities, blocked traffic and in some cases thrown fireworks or frozen water bottles at federal vehicles.

Federal agents have responded with riot gear, tear gas, pepper balls, and percussion grenades to disperse crowds, prompting federal Judge Kate M. Menendez to order Friday that agents not to retaliate against people “engaging in peaceful and unobstructive protest activity.”

The agents must not retaliate with pepper spray and other crowd dispersal tools against demonstrators who are simply exercising their First Amendment rights, the judge said in issuing an injunction requested by a group of activists. She added that agents must not stop or detain drivers who are not forcibly obstructing or interfering with law enforcement activities.

A DHS spokeswoman, Tricia McLaughlin, issued a statement maintaining that the agency “is taking appropriate and constitutional measures to uphold the rule of law and protect our officers and the public from dangerous rioters.”

She said the agents have “followed their training and used the minimum amount of force necessary to protect themselves, the public and federal property.”