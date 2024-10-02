Walz, Vance Open Debate With Plans for Iran Deterrence

The nominees have been criticizing each other relentlessly over the course of the past two months, though now they are keeping it civil.

Governor Walz and Senator Vance opened their first and only vice presidential debate with cordial discussions about what to do about the unfolding crisis in the Middle East in the wake of Iran’s attacks on Israel. Both men eschewed personal attacks, but went after each other’s running mates.

Mr. Walz opened the discussion, saying that the October 7 attack was horrifying, and that Israel had a responsibility to defend itself in the wake of that Hamas attack and in the wake of Iran’s bombing campaign at Tel Aviv.

“Israel’s ability to defend itself is absolutely fundamental,” the Minnesota governor said, adding that “steady leadership is gonna matter.” He praised Vice President Harris for her level-headedness in the wake of the crises.

Mr. Walz criticized “a nearly 80-year-old Donald Trump” for “talking about crowd sizes” at the presidential debate between Ms. Harris and President Trump earlier this month. He took a shot at Trump by listing the former national security officials who are now saying the 45th president should not return to the Oval Office, including Trump’s chief of staff, General John Kelly, two of Trump’s national security advisors, and his last secretary of defense.

“Our allies understand” that Trump will do anything for those who “flatter” him, Mr. Walz said at the end of the Middle East questioning.

Mr. Vance shot back, saying that no attacks on Israel by Iran had happened while Trump was in the White House. “Donald Trump actually delivered stability in the world,” the Ohio senator said. “People were afraid of stepping out of line.”

Mr. Vance echoed President Reagan’s mantra of “peace through strength” with respect to the Middle East.

“It is up to Israel what they think they need to do,” though America will “support” whatever they decide to do, Mr. Vance said when asked if America should support a retaliatory strike on Iran.

The two men have kept it cordial thus far, though the campaign has been ugly between the two men during their respective campaign appearance.

Just after Mr. Walz was nominated for the vice presidency, Mr. Vance attacked the nominee for his policy decisions as governor, including signing a law that included no limits on abortion and his decision to mandate tampons being placed in girls’ school bathrooms. Mr. Walz was quick to criticize Mr. Vance when he became the Democratic vice presidential nominee, saying at his first joint rally with Vice President Harris that the Republican ticket was “creepy” and “just weird as hell.”