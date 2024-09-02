Walz’s Motorcade Crashes in Wisconsin, Leaving One Staff Member with a Potential Broken Arm

Governor Walz’s motorcade crashed during a trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin today, injuring several reporters who were traveling with the campaign.

The announcement was made by a New York Times reporter, Jazmine Ulloa, who is the campaign’s press pooler for the day. She said several reporters in the motorcade were injured.

“Several cars in the Walz motorcade crashed at about 12:57 p.m. — just a moment after I sent the last pool report. A staff member in our press van appears to have a broken arm and is being treated by medics,” Ms. Ulloa wrote in a pool report. She wrote that the van was “violently thrown forward, as our van slammed into the one in front of us and was hit from behind.”

A reporter for News Nation, Libbey Dean, reported that the car carrying Mr. Walz and his wife, Gwen, was not involved in the crash.

In a follow-up message, Ms. Ulloa wrote that several reporters suffered minor injuries but were being treated by paramedics. “We are still pulled over on the side of the road,” Ms. Ulloa wrote less than half an hour after the first report of the crash. “We have a couple of reporters with scrapes and bruises. One male reporter had a bloody nose. One female reporter is feared to have a concussion and is looking to head to urgent care. Those who have wanted to have been checked out by paramedics.”

The Minnesota governor is expected to walk in a Labor Day parade with several members of the Wisconsin congressional delegation today. Vice President Harris participated in a union event at Detroit, Michigan earlier in the day.