Wanted Posters Targeting Other Health Insurance CEOs Spark Fears of Copycat Attacks

“Wanted posters” bearing names and photos of health insurance executives are popping up on poles along the streets of New York City — sparking concerns of copycat attacks days after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was murdered on the streets of midtown Manhattan.

A TikTok video that has gone viral on social media shows a series of wanted-style posters pasted to a traffic light control box on an unspecified street in Manhattan. The camera pans to show three posters, all with “WANTED” emblazoned across the top in bold red and “DENYING MEDICAL CARE FOR CORPORATE PROFIT” underneath.

Each one appears to showcase a different CEO, including Heather Cianfrocco of OptumHealth and Andrew Witty of UnitedHealth Group, who recently faced backlash when an internal video surfaced in which he said the insurance company would continue to work to prevent “unnecessary care.”

There was also a poster of Brian Thompson, with a red “X” spraypainted across his photo. “Is one checked off the list?” was written in text overlaid on the video.

“Health care CEOs should not feel safe,” reads a banner along the bottom of each poster. “Deny. Defend. Depose.”

The posters also claim that UnitedHealthcare has denied more medical claims than any other company and that the people should punish CEOs for profiting “violently” off suffering and death.

“When the rich rob the poor, it’s called business. When the poor fight back it’s called violence. FIGHT BACK!” reads another line printed on the posters.

Social media has seen a high amount of sympathy for Mr. Mangione, calling him a “martyr,” which, along with the discovery of the posters and hit lists of the names and salaries of eight health insurance CEOs, has prompted concern from the New York City Police Department.

“Both prior to and after the suspected perpetrator’s identification and arrest, some online users across social media platforms reacted positively to the killing, encouraged future targeting of similar executives, and shared conspiracy theories regarding the shooting,” reads a bulletin issued by the NYPD and obtained by ABC News.

Police officials also said that that posts of the hitlist on social media were “emphasizing that it is a hitlist and that CEOs should be afraid.”