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The New York Sun
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Warsh Promises ‘Reform-Oriented’ Fed as He Takes Over Leadership Amid Inflation Pressure

‘I want him to be independent and just do a great job,’ President Trump said at Friday’s swearing-in ceremony.

Kevin Warsh attends his swearing-in ceremony on May 22, 2026.
Kevin Warsh attends his swearing-in ceremony on May 22, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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