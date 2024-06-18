The New York Sun

Washington Post Columnist Pitches Hillary Clinton as Biden VP

‘A significant obstacle to a Biden win is Kamala Harris,’ the columnist writes.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Hilary Clinton presents a musical number from "Suffs" during the 77th Tony Awards on June 16, 2024 at New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
JOSEPH CURL

Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker has proposed an unexpected solution to address concerns about President Biden’s age in the upcoming November election.

In a recent column, Ms. Parker suggested that Mr. Biden replace Vice President Harris with Senator Clinton as his running mate.

Ms. Parker’s argument hinges on Ms. Harris’s low approval ratings, which have been a point of concern for the Biden administration. To strengthen the ticket, Ms. Parker believes Mrs. Clinton, who is currently 76 years old, would be a more favorable choice compared to the 59-year-old Ms. Harris.

“Inarguably, a significant obstacle to a Biden win is Kamala Harris, whose low popularity has not been improved by her lackluster performance as vice president,” she wrote. “More independents and disenchanted Republicans might swing for Biden if it weren’t for the prospect of a President Harris — not because of her sex, race or any other demographic category, but because of her competency, or lack thereof.”

In her column, Ms. Parker highlighted Mrs. Clinton’s recent endorsement of a pro-Israel candidate vying to replace Congressman Jamaal Bowman in a New York primary, George Latimer. Ms. Parker sees this move as an indication of Mrs. Clinton’s enduring influence and relevance in the political arena.

While the idea of swapping Ms. Harris for Mrs. Clinton is sure to spark debate, Ms. Parker believes it could be a strategic move to secure a victory for Mr. Biden and the Democratic Party this November.

“We are left to speculate about motive, but the effect of Clinton inserting herself into the news cycle is to remind voters that, but for her defeat in 2016, we wouldn’t be stuck in this old-White-men dilemma,” Ms. Parker wrote.

“No one has mentioned her as a possible running mate for Biden far as I know, but why not replace Harris with Clinton? At 76, she might want no part of it, but it’s hard to retire when you feel your job isn’t done,” she added.

JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

