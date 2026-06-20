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The New York Sun
Foreign

Washington, Tehran Confirm Plans To Open Peace Talks in Switzerland on Sunday

Tehran says it has again closed the Strait of Hormuz but Vice President Vance says the American side has seen no evidence of that.

A man looks on as oil tankers and other vessels sit anchored in the waters off Muscat near the Strait of Hormuz on June 18, 2026.
A man looks on as oil tankers and other vessels sit anchored in the waters off Muscat near the Strait of Hormuz on June 18, 2026. Elke Scholiers/Getty Images
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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