WATCH LIVE: RFK Jr. Sits for Interview With The Sun To Discuss 2024 Race, Potential Service in a Trump Administration

The former independent candidate has been criss-crossing the country to help elect the former president.

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is sitting for an interview with the publisher of the New York Sun, Dovid Efune, to discuss his policy goals, the state of the 2024 race, and his relationship with President Trump.

Should Trump return to the White House, Mr. Kennedy is expected to serve in an important role advising the 47th president.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at The New York Sun.

Mr. Kennedy dropped his independent presidential bid in August, after he failed to gain steam in enough states to come within range of 270 Electoral College votes. He has blamed Democrats for a bevy of lawsuits that were aimed at keeping him off of state ballots, which in turn led him to be denied entry to this year’s presidential debates.

The Kennedy scion recently launched his “Make America Healthy Again” movement, which has included Mr. Kennedy and his former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, appearing for a number of interviews in recent weeks to discuss what they describe as the capture of the bureaucratic state by corporate interests. Mr. Kennedy has said he would be a key advisor to Trump on issues related to pharmaceutical and agricultural regulation, which he says have contributed to the poisoning of America’s youth.

Mr. Kennedy has kept up a busy schedule across the country, stumping for Trump and issues he cares about. Just on Monday afternoon, he sat for an interview with Phil McGraw, more famously known as Dr. Phil. On Sunday, Mr. Kennedy spoke at the “Rescue the Republic” event alongside famous academics, actors, musicians, and comedians.

“You deserve a President of the United States [who] is gonna protect our children,” Mr. Kennedy said at the rally. “You need to go to the polls and get your friends there and get Donald Trump and me into Washington, D.C.!”