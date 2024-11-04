Western States Prepare National Guard Soldiers for Election Day Duty

The mobilization follows a series of attacks on ballot drop boxes in those states that have left hundreds of ballots destroyed.

In a sign of law enforcement fears about the upcoming national election, some of the governors of America’s western states are preparing to mobilize national guardsmen for election day this year. It follows a series of attacks on ballot drop boxes in those states that have left hundreds of ballots destroyed.

Washington state announced on Friday that the governor had activated the national guard for election day, though cautioned that it was a “purely precautionary measure.”

“Our state depends on these skilled individuals for critical support to protect the public health, safety, and welfare, to include support necessary to protect vital infrastructure related to carrying out free and fair elections and to respond to any unrest related to the 2024 general election,” the governor of Washington, Jay Inslee, wrote in a directive to the Washington State Adjutant General, Major General Gent Walsh.

Mr. Inslee’s state garnered national attention just days ago when a ballot drop box located at Vancouver, Washington — which is located in one of the most competitive congressional districts this year — was set on fire. “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has warned that threats to election infrastructure during the 2024 election cycle remain high. The southwest region of Washington state has already experienced specific instances of election-related unrest,” Mr. Inselee wrote, referring to the drop box incident.

Mr. Inslee isn’t the only western governor activating his soldiers for election day duty. The governor of Nevada, Joe Lombardo, announced on October 28 that “a limited contingent” of national guardsmen would be activated for election security.

“After consulting with stakeholders across the state, I have decided that a precautionary activation of the National Guard makes sense at this time. We do not expect that these personnel will need to be deployed,” Mr. Lombardo said in a statement.

The governor of Oregon, Tina Kotek, says she too is ready to mobilize soldiers, but has yet to do so. A ballot drop box at Portland, Oregon was also vandalized like the one just across the river at Vancouver, Washington. Ms. Kotek’s home city of Portland is preparing for riots in the wake of the election. According to the Oregonian, several businesses in the downtown area are boarding their windows ahead of election day.