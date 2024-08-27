What You’re Eating May Be Causing Anxiety And Depression, Research Suggests

Research has particularly focused on the Mediterranean diet, known for its low glycemic index.

New research has illuminated the significant role that blood sugar fluctuations play in influencing our mood and mental well-being.

These fluctuations, affecting hormones and the nervous system, have been implicated in exacerbating anxiety and depression, Study Finds reports.

Mental health is influenced by a myriad of social, psychological, and biological factors. Among these, diet has emerged as a critical biological factor, particularly with its impact on depression and anxiety symptoms, especially in women.

“Antidepressant medications work for some patients but not others,” said a family medicine resident with a Ph.D. in nutrition, according to Study Finds. “Mental health treatment strategies should target every risk factor, including nutrition.”

Research has particularly focused on the Mediterranean diet, known for its low glycemic index. This diet includes abundant vegetables, fruits, olive oil, whole grains, legumes, and nuts, with moderate amounts of fish, meat, and dairy. The low glycemic index of the Mediterranean diet means it causes smaller blood sugar spikes, which may positively influence mood.

The glycemic index ranks foods based on their potential to raise blood sugar. Diets high in glycemic index foods like white rice, white bread, crackers, and baked goods have been linked to a higher risk of depression and anxiety.

Conversely, low glycemic index carbohydrates, such as parboiled rice and al dente pasta, are absorbed more slowly, leading to a smaller blood sugar spike and are linked to a lower risk of these mental health issues.