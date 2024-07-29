‘White Dudes for Harris’ Zoom Call Draws Celebrity Attendees and Tens of Thousands of Sign-Ups 

An informal group of “White Dudes for Harris” will meet virtually Monday night to declare their support for the first minority woman nominee of a major party just days after white women did a similar event. Organizers say tens of thousands have already signed up for the call, with the governor of North Carolina and stars like Josh Groban and Mark Hamill slated to speak.

The White Dudes for Harris call was organized on Saturday, less than a week after President Biden dropped his reelection bid. The call was organized by political activist Ben Wessel and a former advisor to Ms. Harris, Mike Nellis. They say more than 67,000 people have signed up for the call so far, and they are aiming for at least 100,000 to participate at eight o’clock Monday night.

“If we’re gonna make @KamalaHarris the next President of the United States, we’re going to need everyone to step up,” Mr. Wessel says. “That means we need to persuade more dudes to vote for Harris. And that work starts now.”

A number of elected officials and celebrities will join the call to speak, according to the group. The governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, and the transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg — who are both being considered for the vice presidential slot this year — will make the case for Ms. Harris during the call. Congressman Adam Schiff, who is on track to be the next senator from Ms. Harris’ home state of California, will also attend.

Celebrities are flocking to the call as well. Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame, Josh Groban, and comedia Paul Scheer are also slated to join.

On their X account, @dudes4harris, the burgeoning organization say they have raised more than $300,000 for Ms. Harris’ campaign. A number of de facto segregated calls have popped up in recent days, with Black women for Harris raising $1.5 million, Black men for Harris raising $1.3 million, and two calls comprising Latinas for Harris and South Asian women for Harris each raising hundreds of thousands of dollars.

White women for Harris won the day, however, when they raised more than $2 million after hearing from celebrities like Connie Britton and Glennon Doyle, and athletes like Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird. During their meeting, white women said they were prepared to be allied to “BIPOC” people — Black, Indigenous people of color — by not interrupting them or correcting them.

“Don’t make it about yourself. As white women, we need to use our privilege to make positive changes. If you find yourself talking over or speaking for BIPOC individuals — or god forbid, correcting them — just take a beat,” one woman said. “Instead, we can put our listening ears on.”

“Use the privilege you have in order to push for systemic change. As white people, we have a lot to learn, and un-learn,” she added.