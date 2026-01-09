White House Reportedly Suspects Marjorie Taylor Greene Tipped Protesters to Trump’s Surprise Dinner at Washington

The former congresswoman says the White House is ‘making up horrific lies’ because it is ‘mad’ at her for pushing for release of the Epstein files.

White House officials reportedly alerted the Secret Service to concerns that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had tipped off Code Pink protesters that President Trump was planning an unannounced visit to a Washington restaurant, where demonstrators got within feet of him.

In September, Mr. Trump and members of his administration — including Vice President JD Vance and the secretaries of defense and state, Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio — made a rare visit to a Washington restaurant, Joe’s Seafood, for dinner. When Mr. Trump entered the restaurant, he was confronted by Code Pink protesters, who stood within feet of him, chanting, “Free D.C., free Palestine, Trump is the Hitler of our time.” White House officials were left reeling by the incident, which sparked security concerns and questions about how the protesters knew where the president was going to be.

Axios reported Friday that White House officials contacted the Secret Service about their concerns that Ms. Greene — whose relationship with Mr. Trump deteriorated last year — had tipped off the protesters. Ms. Greene was quoted forcefully denying the accusation.

The White House officials said that Ms. Greene had recommended Joe’s Seafood and repeatedly called to confirm that Mr. Trump would be dining there. They said the president had called her back to confirm that he would be doing so.

Mr. Trump’s aides also said they found it curious that the congresswoman — a regular at Joe’s Seafood — was not at the restaurant after having called to confirm his plans. They also pointed out that she is friends with a co-founder of Code Pink, Medea Benjamin.

Ms. Greene met last month with members of Code Pink including Ms. Benjamin, who posted a picture of herself next to Ms. Greene on X and wrote, “We visited Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene to thank her for becoming such a strong anti war voice in congress and tell her we will miss her.”

The former congresswoman was aligned with Code Pink in criticizing Israel’s war against Hamas, which Ms. Greene at one point described as a “genocide.” Ms. Greene has also criticized the Trump administration over its handling of the Epstein files.

Ms. Greene told Axios that the suggestion that she leaked information about Mr. Trump’s dinner to protesters is “an absolute lie, a dangerous lie.”

“I would never do that,” she said. “The story you should be writing is why didn’t the Secret Service sweep the restaurant.”

When asked for comment, a White House official directed The New York Sun to the Secret Service, which declined to confirm or deny having conducted an investigation.

A spokesman for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, said in a statement to the Sun that “nothing is more important than ensuring the highest level of safety for those we protect,” but “we are not able to confirm or comment on matters of protective intelligence.”

Ms. Greene did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment by the time of publication. However, she wrote in a lengthy post on X that White House officials are “mad at me for telling the truth about the President and forcing the release of the Epstein files.”

She said that she had “ZERO knowledge” of the president’s dining plans and suggested that either White House officials or the restaurant tipped off the protesters. She said she would “NEVER EVER do anything to endanger anyone.”

Ms. Greene also said the dinner took place “before [Trump] turned on me and attacked me” and while they had a “great relationship.”

Ms. Greene resigned her House seat on Monday.