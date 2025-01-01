Whitney Cummings Jokes on CNN That Democrats Were ‘Too Busy Holding a Body Upright’ To Win the Election This Year

‘Are we still rolling?’ she asked after she made the crack at the New Year’s Eve show.

Comedian Whitney Cummings got one last crack in at President Biden before the start of 2025 during the CNN New Year’s Eve show on Tuesday night, when she said that Democrats only lost this year’s presidential election because they were preoccupied with covering up for Biden’s lack of mental acuity.

“The 2024 election fried our brains. The Democrats couldn’t hold a primary because they were too busy holding a body upright,” she said during her mini-set on air with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. “Are we still rolling? Am I off?” she added with a laugh.

“It was amazing that the pro-choice party didn’t give their voters one when it came to the presidential candidate. Kamala was forced on us so hard you’d think she was patented by Pfizer or Moderna whichever one’s…” Ms. Cummings said before looking at Messrs. Cohen’s and Cooper’s faces and cutting herself off to say: “Oh God. Andy just gave me a very scary look.”

Ms. Cummings later made a crack directly to Mr. Cooper about CNN’s declining viewership in recent years. He has been with the network since 2001.

“I’m playing bigger and bigger venues now … I’m not playing about 3,000-seat theaters. It’s about the viewership of CNN these days,” she said, leading Mr. Cooper to respond, “nice” with a smile.

At the end of her segment on the show, Ms. Cummings said she would use her last minute to “say a bunch of things” that “establishment media” doesn’t talk about.

“Trump’s shooter didn’t have any silverware at his house. No one thought that was weird?” she said, turning to the two co-hosts. “The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia put money into Disney, so just know there won’t be any girl characters in the next Cars movie. … Why have so many presidents’ chefs died? Weird.”

“Can you stop me, because I’ll just keep going,” she said to Messrs. Cooper and Cohen.