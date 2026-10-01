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Young people have explained to researchers why they are in relationships with AI chatbots.
Young people in romantic relationships with AI chatbots have explained to researchers why the partnerships are preferable to human relationships.
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Young people in romantic relationships with AI chatbots have explained to researchers why the partnerships are preferable to human relationships.
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